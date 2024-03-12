Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several brokerages have commented on VAL. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valaris has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $78.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.63. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,849,000 after acquiring an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Valaris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 563,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Valaris by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Condire Management LP grew its stake in Valaris by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 1,266,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,811,000 after acquiring an additional 438,731 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth $5,242,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

