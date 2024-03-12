Vale (NYSE:VALE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.21

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 36373534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 27,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vale by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,756 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vale by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,367,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after purchasing an additional 306,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vale by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 773,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

