VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $220.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.90. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $116.39 and a 12-month high of $239.14. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

