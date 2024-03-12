Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,416,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,913,000 after purchasing an additional 496,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.70. 754,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $180.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

