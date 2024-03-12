Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,008 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,373,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 379,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 492,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $171.08. 58,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average is $153.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $174.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

