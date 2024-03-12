Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,145,558. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

