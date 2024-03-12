Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $94,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $342.85. 542,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,562. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $346.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.45.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

