Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $118.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

