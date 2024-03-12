Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.79

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.79 and last traded at $76.53, with a volume of 27580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.63.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.03.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

