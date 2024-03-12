Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VOO traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,504. The stock has a market cap of $379.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $476.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.