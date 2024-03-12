Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

BND traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,472. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

