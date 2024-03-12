Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,651,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $110,972,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $100,311,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

