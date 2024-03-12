Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.9% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 146,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VTI traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,144. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $257.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

