VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $11.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 208.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

