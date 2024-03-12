Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,569 Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DJIA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of DJIA opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

