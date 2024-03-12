Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 108.9% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 194,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,587. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

