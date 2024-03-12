Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 246.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ONEQ opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

