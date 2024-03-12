Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,783 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTEN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.41. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTEN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

View Our Latest Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.