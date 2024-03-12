Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 774 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in THOR Industries by 889.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in THOR Industries by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $102.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average is $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

