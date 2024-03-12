Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.16. 774,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,292,734. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

