Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,614 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 1.1% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ryder System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ryder System by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.39. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

