Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 489 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,157.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.