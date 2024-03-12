Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VET. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.88.

Shares of VET opened at C$15.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$13.30 and a one year high of C$21.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.10%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Michaleski acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,400.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

