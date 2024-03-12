Vestis Co. (VSTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Vestis Trading Up 0.8 %

Vestis stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Vestis has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.72 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Vestis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kim Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vestis news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kim Scott acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $942,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,456,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,618,000.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

