Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DSP

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

NASDAQ DSP opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $661.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,441 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.