Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,538,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,969. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

