Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.3% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,311 shares of company stock worth $19,333,129 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

V stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.48. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $286.13.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

