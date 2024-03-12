Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Visa by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Visa by 21.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,454,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,856,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.80. 2,020,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.82 and a 200-day moving average of $255.48. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $286.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

