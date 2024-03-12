Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology comprises 1.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,776,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 645.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 343,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 297,668 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $330,026.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

VSH traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. 323,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,699. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

