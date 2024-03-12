Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.75

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.75 and last traded at C$6.14, with a volume of 288837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VHI shares. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on Vitalhub from C$5.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Vitalhub from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$268.63 million, a PE ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

