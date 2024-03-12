W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 641.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW traded up $9.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $973.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,402. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $911.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $807.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $625.97 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $886.11.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

