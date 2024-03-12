W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GWW. Loop Capital downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $886.11.

GWW opened at $964.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $911.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $807.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $999.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

