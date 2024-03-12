WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.84. WaFd has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. WaFd’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WaFd will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in WaFd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WaFd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in WaFd by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WaFd by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

