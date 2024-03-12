Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,972 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $16,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.8% during the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.69.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.90.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.