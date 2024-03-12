Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.37

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.37 and last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 3214839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $58.33 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.03.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $494.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 479,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,821,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 479,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,821,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,764,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,032,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,713,412 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

