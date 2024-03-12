Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Waste Management has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $7.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $210.01. 311,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,739. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $210.46.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $653,329.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,034.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

