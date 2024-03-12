Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 3.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Waters by 35.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Down 0.4 %

WAT stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.62. 37,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $363.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.11. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Waters

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.