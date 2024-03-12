Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stake Lessened by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after buying an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,800,000 after buying an additional 362,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Webster Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,587,000 after buying an additional 707,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 22.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,862 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 81,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,482. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

