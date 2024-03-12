Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Redfin (RDFN)

Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/29/2024 – Redfin was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.50 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Redfin had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Redfin had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 846,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,141. The stock has a market cap of $847.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

