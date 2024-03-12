Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 414.8% from the February 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WEG Price Performance

OTCMKTS WEGZY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. 29,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,379. WEG has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05.

Get WEG alerts:

WEG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.