Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 414.8% from the February 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WEG Price Performance
OTCMKTS WEGZY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. 29,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,379. WEG has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05.
WEG Company Profile
