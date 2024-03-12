Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 414.8% from the February 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WEG Price Performance

OTCMKTS WEGZY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. 29,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,379. WEG has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05.

WEG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.