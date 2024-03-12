Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 6,748,799 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748,799 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.85% of Rio Tinto Group worth $1,476,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TLS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. TLS Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $504,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.2 %

RIO traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $62.73. 2,976,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,977. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $2.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

