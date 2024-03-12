Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.14 Billion Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,984,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 691,934 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,135,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

American Tower stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.40. The company had a trading volume of 904,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,026. The firm has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.72 and a 200 day moving average of $190.76.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

