Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.28 Billion Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,738,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110,037 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.47% of Humana worth $3,278,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $344.24. 416,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,051. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.54 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

