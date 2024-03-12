Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 0.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 4.54% of Chubb worth $3,855,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Chubb by 426.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,064,000 after purchasing an additional 149,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.
Insider Transactions at Chubb
In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Price Performance
NYSE CB traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.59 and a 200 day moving average of $225.19. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $257.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
