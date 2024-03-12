Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,811,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,957,673 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Coterra Energy worth $1,672,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $26.49. 2,947,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,990,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

