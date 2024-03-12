Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,235,476 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,536,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,235,476 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.71% of Ares Management worth $1,803,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.77. The stock had a trading volume of 333,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,414. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $71.36 and a 52-week high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,030,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

