Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $92.70 on Thursday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 381.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 117.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

