WEX (NYSE:WEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $233.31

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $233.31 and last traded at $231.14, with a volume of 12127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

Get WEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEX

WEX Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.93 and its 200 day moving average is $194.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total transaction of $381,345.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,862.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,124 shares of company stock worth $14,636,825 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of WEX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in WEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.