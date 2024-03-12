Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Down 64.8% in February

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the February 14th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 319,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $89,386.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,041,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,566.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 17,568.1% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 20,871,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,058 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 150,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,799. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

