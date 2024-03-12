WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Tops $39.16 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $39.16 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00019670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.80 or 0.00134684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008099 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

